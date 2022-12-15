Here’s What Having a ‘Low Number’ License Plate Means in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is notorious for having a lot of laws, rules, and regulations. Some may seem excessive, annoying, and inconvenient but most laws in Massachusetts are there to protect its residents, especially when it comes to driving.

You might think that Massachusetts laws are outrageous compared to the rest of the country, but according to Finder.com Oregon and Alaska actually have the strictest driving laws in the country based on the company's analysis of drunk driving, seatbelt, and speeding laws. Fines and punishments are higher in those two states than in any other, including Massachusetts.

A commonly known law Massachusetts drivers need to adhere to is that your vehicle needs to be registered and, in most circumstances, license plates need to be displayed clearly on both the front and the back of the vehicle. But what about your license plate number?

License plate numbers in Massachusetts are randomly distributed, however around 65,000 residents pay a $50 fee to request a vanity plate. Characters you cannot request on vanity plates are low numbers, specifically number one.

According to the Canton Citizen, the license plate in Massachusetts featuring the number "1" was originally issued to Frederick Tudor in 1903, and his family still holds the plate.

What Does It Mean If You Have a Low Number License Plate in Massachusetts?

If you're lucky enough to have a low-numbered plate you can keep it for as long as you would like, AND you're allowed to pass those along to immediate family members. Normally once a vehicle is taken off the road without plates being transferred to a new vehicle, you're required to turn them in. So if you're lucky to have a low-number plate hold onto it! Once a low number is turned back into the RMV and a lottery system is used to reissue the number.