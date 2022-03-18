The housing market has been wild the past two years and Massachusetts has been no exception.

The Berkshires of western Massachusetts are home to some pretty incredible real estate. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills.

The real estate market in Berkshire County is always hot and really appeals to a wide range of buyers due to its proximity to New York City and Boston and, with price tags that are a fraction of big city living, the deals are plentiful.

Homeowners also know that it's not just the mortgage that hits your wallet, it's of course all of your utilities as well and we discovered a unique home that takes energy efficiency to the next level.

Not only is this spectacular southern Berkshire property built to be a zero-net energy home (we'll explain what the heck that means in a second), but it's a waterfront property on beautiful Prospect Lake!

Located in Egremont, Massachusetts, listed by Suzann Laverack Ward of Housatonic Real Estate, this architecturally designed home was made to be a zero net energy building. What that basically means is the total amount of energy used by the home on an annual basis is equal to the amount of renewable energy created by the home itself, by means of things like solar panels and heat pumps. The stunning home has a geothermal well, PV solar panels with battery backup, and a metal roof with a high-efficiency mechanical system including a septic system.

In addition, the Prospect Lake home has a ton of outdoor space to entertain all year long from snowshoeing and ice fishing during the winter to boating, and swimming during the summer months. There is a built-in fire pit with a wall of steel with benches for seating.

The home's three-story wall of windows makes it easy to enjoy the water and mountain views.

Is this unique and energy-efficient home from you? Just drop a quick $1.875 million and it's yours.