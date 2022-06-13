Berkshire County in western Massachusetts is no stranger to some pretty spectacular real estate. From historical homes to modern mountain retreats, The Berkshires has a property for every taste.

With proximity to New York City and Boston and a market that boasts far more square footage and significantly less expensive homes, The Berkshires always has hot properties available.

Nothing quite compares to the peace and serenity of a waterfront home in The Berkshires hills. Set amongst the mountains, if you're lucky (or wealthy) enough to score a property that sits on one of The Berkshires' spectacular bodies of water you know the beauty you wake up to every day.

Listed by Timothy Lovett with Berkshire Property Agents, LLC this amazing Monteray, Massachusetts home is what The Berkshires are all about. The chic mid-century modernist waterfront compound is situated on the shores of Lake Garfield and boasts gorgeous views across the water to the sunset.

The main house and the guest house have been exquisitely updated and renovated by noted architects. Both buildings are open plan with sleeping lofts; each with a full bath. The main house expands out to multiple decks through glass walls and doors to give a unique indoor-outdoor living experience.

In addition, the property has a large waterfront sundeck and a boat dock with plenty of room for lots of lake toys with deep clear swimming and sunshine all day. The compound is a combined 1.4 acres on both sides of the dirt road also with a 1/3 interest in an additional nearby lake access lot.