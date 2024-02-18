A Massachusetts Retailer Just Closed for Good

Massachusetts shoppers have felt the effects of store closures on their shopping habits and opportunities as brick-and-mortar stores continue to shut their doors. I remember being saddened to find out that Christmas Tree Shops in Holyoke closed down as that was one of the stores I liked to explore when visiting the area.

Retail businesses continue to shut their doors along with pharmacy chains and banks. All of these types of businesses plan on shutting down more locations in 2024 as the year progresses. Unfortunately, it's a sign of the times.

A Beloved Massachusetts Jewelry Retailer Just Closed Its Doors for Good

One business that just closed is M. Edward Jewelers in Pittsfield. Known for its fine jewelry and watches, the business shut its doors for good on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. According to the jeweler's Facebook page, the owners were closing the business because they were retiring.

Saying That The Massachusetts Jeweler Will Be Sorely Missed is a Huge Understatement

When M. Edward Jewelers initially announced in November of 2023 on its Facebook page that the store would be closing due to retirement the business was met with an outpouring of both congratulatory and sad comments.

Congratulations!!! On to your next chapter! I am so happy for all the beautiful jewelry we have gotten from you over the years… Thank you for always being so amazing!

oh, how Bittersweet! 34 years ago from your Lenox Shop, is where our story started with the most awesome engagement ring to over the years of delightful diamond gifts you helped my husband surprise me with. You're the only jeweler I've ever trusted, Mark you always made it a pleasure shopping. Wishing you all the best in your retirement! Congratulations!

Mark & Kathy~ I hope you two have MANY Healthy years of retirement together! I love you both! Sad for the Berkshires & Beyond Jewelry buyers, but happier for you to be FREE every day to do as you please. Enjoy every little minute.

Congratulations!!! I am so over the moon that I got my replacement engagement ring and my original engagement ring in a beautiful necklace before you retired. I wish you many blessings and all the best in your retirement

You can check out more comments and add one yourself by going here.

