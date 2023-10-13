MA Drivers: Leaf Peeping Will lead to Local Traffic Tie-Ups

At one point in my life, I was fortunate to be a pedestrian and utilize public transportation during my days in New York City. You didn't really need to drive a car in the 5 boroughs of my ol' hometown. When I first moved upstate, culture shock came about as there were no subways or buses to take me from point A to point B, therefore it was inevitable to own a vehicle as the only other option was taking a taxi and even back in the early 80's, the cost of a round trip was exorbitant in nature. So, I got my 1st vehicle, a 1976 Subaru two door sedan and hit the road!

Urban traffic congestion sign saying Expect Delays mrdoomits loading...

Now as I get older, driving is not as much fun as it used to be as my tolerance to traffic is beyond bearable. Fortunately, my commute to and from work is under 5 minutes, but my biggest Achilles heel when behind the wheel is having to pass through Main Street in Great Barrington during daytime hours. The traffic is horrendous.

attachment-Map Of Rotary loading...

Let's not forget, there is an issue regarding a prospective rotary that will be situated at the junction of routes 7, 23 and 41 in front of Great Barrington's police station as the constant construction has also led to slow downs in that vicinity. We mentioned about this subject in previous articles, but there is a need to remind you that it has NOT gone away and drivers need to plan accordingly while they hit the road.

Stockbridge Sign loading...

Another problem spot is Main Street in the village of Stockbridge as there is an influx of pedestrians crossing our streets and remember you MUST give them right of way. It is a law that is strictly adhered in the Bay State.

Holcy Holcy loading...

And as fall is in our vicinity, the beautiful Berkshires will see a high dose of traffic as leaf peepers will congregate in our vicinity and that could lead to delays for all who are behind the wheel in more ways than one. I am for supporting our local economy, but keep in mind the price we pay is spending more time in our cars than we have to, but it is something you need to keep in the back of your mind while driving for the upcoming weeks ahead.

businessman late for work because of traffic jams -goldy- loading...

As you head north, another trouble spot is in the city of Pittsfield as heavy traffic volume and a never ending slew of traffic lights seems to rattle some nerves as the Berkshires largest city is always in a bumper-to-bumper state of mind. My suggestion is to budget your time and travel during off-peak times and avoid this particular area during the highlight of rush hours. Even during lunch time, it seems like you are in for a never ending journey throughout those familiar arterials, so be prepared.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Moral of this story: Give yourself a lot of extra time as you will have some extra vehicular company while you're out and about to have fun in our listening area.