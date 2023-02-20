MA Mourns The Loss Of An Iconic TV Reporter

It is safe to say we can describe the word LEGEND when it comes to veteran WBZ-TV reporter Bill Shields. His dedication to covering a story in the Boston area spanned over four decades prior to his retirement. It is with a heavy heart I am writing this article as we lost this iconic story teller who graced the Boston airwaves. Bill Shields passed away on Friday night after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 70 years old.

Bill was a master in his own craft, a trusted reporter, a valued member of the Boston community and a very popular figure in television news. Here is a retrospective of his finest moments on WBZ:

What would you define as a "classic" Bill Shields story? His compelling reports had people crying and there were doses of laughter. Bill's sense of humor resonated well with his audience. There were instances when the weather was at its worst and it was Bill on the field, as he was at his very best. Many times viewers have seen him pounded by wind, rain and snow for hours, but there he was wearing storm gear and a smile. A Texas native who truly became a hearty New Englander while in Beantown. Here he is battling the elements in his own, unique way:

Bill fought cancer twice in his life and he had lots of friends and fans supporting him. At the Upstage Lung Cancer event in Boston last November, he received the Fan Award, In his words: "I have a different kind of cancer now. I have two types. Mentally, it's a longer haul, but we're getting through it. We're still laughing." Here is an excerpt of when he accepted this special accolade:

Sadly, Bill Shields succumbed to this dreaded disease after his first battle proved successful. He leaves behind his wife, Katherine and their three sons, Raphael, Justin and Tyler plus a loyal following of viewers that will truly miss his on-camera presence. To sum it up in his own words:

"No one deserves to have as much fun as I have had in my career". And he did in more ways than one. Bill's memory will ALWAYS remain eternal and everlasting.

(Photo image of Bill Shields courtesy of www-sun.com)

(Video clips of Bill Shields courtesy of cbsnews.com/boston-WBZ-TV and You Tube)