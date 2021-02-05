MA Phone Line Now Available To Schedule Vaccine Appointment

Governor Baker provided an update from the State House on Massachusetts’ COVID-19 vaccination status.

Baker announced a phone line people can call, to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

From a story reported on by WWLP/22 News Springfield, this is something that people have been asking for, for weeks now. Starting Friday, people 75 and older can call this phone line to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

The phone number is 211 and it is open now. Callers should select the prompt: “Help for scheduling a vaccine.” Phone lines are open from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Before this phone line, people could only book appointments online. This was a big issue for elderly residents who either don’t know how to use a computer or don’t have access to one.

Cities like Springfield were helping residents sign up for vaccine slots but it was still a difficult process. People using the online sign up have called it a “maze of links” and have been asking the state to create a phone line for elderly people to use instead.

Governor Baker also said that there are still 20,000 available vaccine appointments for time slots next week at mass vaccination sites across the state.

Governor Charlie Baker said Wednesday that 120,000 new appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations will be made available for next week as the state continues to scramble to improve the rollout of its vaccination program.

The Baker-Polito Administration expects the number of vaccination sites will increase from 125, which is where it stands now, to 165 by mid-February.

Please check out the initial story at WWLP/22 News' website here.

