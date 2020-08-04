MA Removes RI From Low Risk State, Travel Restrictions Added

The Mass. Department of Public Health announced Rhode Island has officially been removed from its lower-risk state list for the new travel order due to the increase in both RI’s positive test rate and cases per 100,000 people. Connecticut, New Jersey and New York did the same.

Massachusetts residents traveling home from Rhode Island will be asked to fill out a form, quarantine for 14-days, or produce a negative COVID test. Health officials say exemptions apply for regular commuters. Those who fail to comply with the new order face a $500 fine per day.

Baker's updated travel restrictions, which started August 1, previously exempted travelers coming back from Rhode Island and seven other states: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Hawaii.

During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Baker said that rising COVID-19 cases could mean changes to reopening guidelines. He says people cannot let their guard down. He said the health numbers will continue to dictate the reopening process, but he would not shed any light on how it will work if we have to start going in the opposite direction.

Alternative to the 14-day quarantine, travelers can take a COVID-19 test within the first 72 hours of arriving in Massachusetts. Those people must remain in quarantine until they get their negative test results.