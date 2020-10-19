Health officials reported 744 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 14 additional deaths in Massachusetts on yesterday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.2%.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said that as of yesterday, there are 483 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness which is actually a decrease of 17 from Saturday. There are 83 patients currently in intensive care.

The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 140,647 while the total number of deaths is 9,517.

There were 15,588 new tests reported Sunday. A total of 2,514,633 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.

This comes in the same week that a total of 92 students in 41 different districts, education collaboratives, and special education schools tested positive for the coronavirus in a one week period, from Oct. 8 through Oct. 14. 68 staff members in 21 different school districts and three special-ed schools tested positive.

In Berkshire County, only one school community member has tested positive. Since the North Adams Public School District has reported there has been no spread of the virus from that individual.

As of October 10, there were 63 Massachusetts municipalities considered “high risk” for Covid-19 transmission. That number is up significantly from the previous week when the state reported 40 communities in that category. New data on higher and lower risk communities should come at some point later today. Check back here for updates.