MA Residents: A Unique And Memorable Road Trip Awaits You

It should come as no surprise to long-time Bay Staters that Massachusetts is loaded with history. From the first Thanksgiving to the war for independence, you could argue we are located in the birthplace of the nation.

But did you know that we also are situated as home base to the oldest highway in America? Here is a historical background: The King’s Highway begins in Boston and travels all the way down to various southern states. It was established in 1650 by King Charles the 2nd of England and has expanded southward from Boston until 1775. To this day, this stretch of road encompasses a total of 12 states in the east coast.

King Charles II ordered the road’s construction in order to help link various English colonies along the eastern coast which was vital to the flow of information and people during the European colonization in the early days. This route evolved in part from the start at Boston Post Road, which also served as a network regarding mail delivery routes between New York and Boston.

Another fun fact: Much of the Massachusetts portion of the King’s Highway follows the trails of indigenous peoples, such as the Pequot Path.

Today, the highway spans 1,300 miles. It passes through Boston and Cambridge and continues on to New Haven and Fairfield. From there, it travels down through New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Much of the road is now known as US Route 1 and US Route 20.

Now that the weather is getting warmer, If you’re ever in the mood for a historic road trip down the eastern coast of America, this is the highway you’ll want to follow. Never a dull moment and remember, no stagecoach is required! (pardon the pun).

