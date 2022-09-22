MA Residents Are Not Proud Of This Grim Statistic

It's a known fact that I am NOT a fan of those who use our area roads and highways as a reason to exceed the posted speed limits. I feel this is inconsiderate and dangerous in nature and if they get caught, thumbs up to our local and state police for giving them a citation to lighten up their wallets. The question is will they go back to their nefarious ways as I keep asking to myself: Does an extra amount of seconds matter in this situation? Not really but here is the reason why I am addressing this in detail:

Massachusetts has one of the highest cases of distracted driving as police have cited over 38 thousand motorists in the first eight months of 2022. This is a disgrace, if you ask me. Three years ago, The Bay State has prohibited drivers from using their cell phones to talk and text while behind the wheel. Oh, do I have some stories and this can continue all day long but I'll stop right there.

Many people are breaking this law and they need to be reprimanded for their actions as this is an accident waiting to happen. Over 85% have been accused of distracted driving and that has surpassed the total from last year. How pathetic this situation has escalated into a serious problem at hand. A simple solution: STOP talking or texting and concentrate on the task at hand: Driving! Simple arithmetic, if you ask me.

April is also known as Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Ironically, the most infractions occur during that 30 day period right here in our home state. Registrar of Motor Vehicles, Colleen Ogilvie summed it up best:

"April is typically a month where we see a spike in distracted driving even though law enforcement has proper funding and they get on the road to really focus on those who are breaking the law".

If you have to chat when behind the wheel, why not invest in a hands-free attachment that would not only save you money, but the chances of getting written up are far lower plus you would not have to shell out any extra money to pay a fine. These days there is a lack of common sense and if that was implemented, we would all feel safe and sound while heading from point A to point B. Think about it!