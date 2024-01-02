MA Residents: Are You Making New Years Resolutions?

For many people, the start of a new year marks an opportunity to reflect on their life, and think about where they would like to be in the future. Not everybody believes in New Years Resolutions (present company included) as attempts to encourage unrealistic goals or placing pressure to fulfill these commitments could be strenuous in nature, but they can also be a great starting point to prioritize your health and wellness within your means.

This could translate into embracing totally attainable goals that don’t focus so much on an overhaul of your current life, but in the long run there would be more some room for slowly adapting new routines and positive habits that will make you feel great about yourself.

Here are The Top 3 New Year's Resolutions that could get you towards a path to improve your daily lifestyle:

For starters, keep a gratitude journal as you record daily functions of things, people and events that you're grateful for throughout the year. Dr. Robert Emmons, a professor of psychology at the University of California thinks this a good idea.

"It literally breathes new life into us. It recharges and it rejuvenates and it doesn't have to take up much time. Just a few minutes a day can make all the difference".

Next, make time for family. With our daily lives, it can be difficult to prioritize spending time with loved ones, especially if they live far away. But this year, make a conscious effort to carve out that one-on-one time, whether it's by planning monthly family dinners or simply Face-Timing once a week to check in. You might say, this is a good solution to a problem that remains rampant each and every day.

Finally, take a vow to save more money. Outline a rough, but steady budget that works for you and implement a plan for how you'll stick to it. Plus, try to supercharge your shopping habits by rethinking WHEN and HOW and what needs to be bought for your home and family. Chances are, there are savings you're leaving on the table, but the power is entirely upon you making this important decision.

BOTTOM LINE: If you implemented any type of resolution, hopefully you can stick with it as this decision could prove beneficial in the long run!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.goodhousekeeping.com)