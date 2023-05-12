MA Residents: Bring Your Appetite For A Breakfast Of Champions!

On Saturday, May 13th, the city of Springfield will be presenting "The World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast" as the downtown area and local leaders are working around the clock to get everything in order for the massive party where local residents and visitors will bring their hearty appetites as this event presents a local boos to the economy.

Bacon slice being cooked in frying pan. Close up. Krasyuk loading...

They will serve up the first set of flapjacks at 8 am and will continue until 11 am on Saturday. Did I tell you that bacon is also served up as a side dish (I'm getting you hungry as we speak). Friday's focus centered on the creation of these massive hotcakes. Members of Mercy Medical Center’s culinary staff were busy preparing 500 gallons of batter. They learned that mixing it by hand leads to a fluffier pancake than an electric mixer. In other words, these delicacies are made from scratch! Good idea!

Springfield Police Provisional Deputy Chief Lawrence Akers reiterated how this yearly event is instrumental in bringing people together:

Mary Jane White/Cohen & White Associates Mary Jane White/Cohen & White Associates loading...

“This is great, you know. You don’t really realize how many people are involved in this. Most people just go down to the breakfast, and have their pancakes and their bacon and they think that’s it. There’s a lot that goes into this, a lot of people dedicating their time and it’s a honor to be here.”

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood is serving as the events honorary chair for this year's festivities. Keep in mind, there will be some traffic alerts as street closures take effect:

Google Maps/Google Street View. Google Maps/Google Street View. loading...

Main Street in downtown Springfield will be closed Friday through Saturday morning. Traffic will still be allowed to cross Main Street from Boland Way to Harrison Avenue and from Court Street to Bruce Landon Way until Saturday morning at 4:00 a.m. State Street and Bridge Street will remain open for traffic. Main Street will reopen around 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

attachment-Pancakes loading...

BOTTOM LINE: Get ready for a "massive" pancake party and guaranteed you'll be full for the day. Two more words to wrap up this article: Buon Appetit!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of 22News-WWLP TV)