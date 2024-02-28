Attention Massachusetts residents: By now you probably are aware the Bay State is one of the most popular tourist destinations here in the east coast. Local residents also welcome the accolade as our backyard has some unique and interesting places to visit. Here are the top three locations that are a must-see any time of the season.

At the top of your list, a stop over at one of the most historic cities in the United States as our capital city of Boston is an absolute must for area residents or if you plan to visit Massachusetts.

By all means, take some time to explore the historic Faneuil Hall. Built back in the 1700s, it’s an iconic piece of Boston that you really can’t miss. Historically. this well-known vicinity housed many lively debates and protests that have shaped the area.

Take some time and head out on the iconic Freedom Trail that crisscrosses some historic spots in Boston with sixteen attractions and historic landmarks. Even though the trail is only around 2.5 miles in length, give yourself extra time to explore.

Spend some time in Boston Common. It’s totally idyllic to visit and it’s even got the Public Garden Swan Boats across the road in the Boston Public Garden. Bordered at one end by Back Bay and at the other end by Commonwealth Road, it’s one of the best places in Massachusetts for a unique slice of Bostonian history!

Stop off at the stunning Museum of Fine Arts with its world-class collections and the Institute of Contemporary Art. The latter is down on the Waterfront and really easy to visit when you’re already visiting the nearby Boston Tea Party Ships.

At second place, Cape Cod is totally beautiful and one of the best places in Massachusetts to explore via a coastal road trip.

Continue east to the most stunning beaches, gorgeous little towns and villages and parks, it’s the kind of region where you can easily spend a week exploring all across the Bay State's elbow! Another suggestion: Stop off in Woods Hole for a little wander across the waterfront in that vicinity.

It is also recommended that you take a ferry boat to Martha’s Vineyard and during warm weather months, it is mandatory to visit the stunning beaches and dunes of Cape Cod's National Seashore. A day trip that will always remain unforgettable in your mind!

Finally, a must-see is situated right here in Berkshire county: Around 10-miles from the state border with New York, Pontoosuc Lake is a gem to visit for a stroll. Not only that, with nearby Lake Onata nearby you’ll get to have the best chillout around and for those who are local you are NOT that far away!

Don't forget a stop at The Berkshire Museum that’s within the city limits in Pittsfield. It’s a perfect museum to explore if you’re travelling with your family and has loads of exhibits for all ages to enjoy.

BOTTOM LINE: From east to west, there is plenty to see in The Commonwealth. As Roy Rogers would say way back when: "Happy trails to YOU!"

