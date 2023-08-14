MA Residents Can Enjoy Some “Sun & Fun” During Winter Months

It's no secret that Massachusetts beaches are glorious during the summer months, but keep in mind they can also be crowded and sometimes scorchingly hot. Did you know Bay State area beaches are deserted during the colder months as the bright winter sun and the windswept Atlantic Ocean makes this quartet of beaches picturesque in nature.. Did you know that some of the best beaches near Hanover are open year-round. My suggestion: Dress warmly, take a hot drink with you and go enjoy a peaceful stroll. Here is the list that fulfills the goal when spending time with that "special" someone:

First stop: Nantasket Beach, located about15 miles from Hanover. This is a relatively small beach and perfect for winter walks which covers about 1 and 1/3 miles of oceanfront property, as you can stroll the full length and back in less than 60 minutes. The sand is packed tightly, especially during the winter months as it makes for a relatively smooth walking surface.

If you’re a dog owner or just a dog lover, head to Plymouth Long Beach which is located about 20 miles from Hanover. Dress warmly as this body of water is situated in a peninsula and it can get cold in the winter as the wind comes sweeping across the open area. But it’s also a beautiful, peaceful and empty stretch of land where you can walk and watch nature's display with an array of ocean life that truly will have you take some memorable photos in the process.

Dogs are allowed year-round at the beach, although your four legged friend can only go about halfway up the peninsula, to the day parking area. This has implemented as a safety precaution as local residents and visitors strongly abide by this rule of thumb.

Winter is the perfect time to drive down to Cape Cod, when the crowds (and traffic) are light. Experience dozens of beaches and most are managed directly by the towns where they’re located. 6 of the area’s most beautiful beaches are part of the Cape Cod National Seashore, and yes, they’re open year-round.

Make a stop to Nauset Light Beach and look for those brick foundations of the Three Sisters, lighthouses that were built in the mid-1800s. Their foundations aren’t visible during the summer months as this is a special historical treat for wintertime visitors.

Then, you can head to nearby Coast Guard Beach and walk out onto Nauset Spit. During wintertime, seals are often visible from this spot which is located about 70 miles from Hanover.

When you’re done with the sand, you can also take advantage of 12 hiking trails within the Cape Cod National Seashore and yes, they are also open year-round. it's a true adventure you'll never forget.

(Photo credit of Sconset landing courtesy of Mingo Ec)

Residents and visitors in Sconset Landing are lucky enough to enjoy a home with a convenient location just off route 53 as the area has easy access to some of the most beautiful beaches throughout the entire year.

BOTTOM LINE: You don't need a bathing suit to enjoy the pristine waters offered in the state of Massachusetts. Plan your visit accordingly when cooler weather sets in. You'll be glad you did!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.sconsetlanding.com)