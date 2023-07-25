MA Residents: Don’t Go Near The Water, Or Else!

It’s officially summer which usually means, extensive trips to area beaches.

Windsor Lake Facebook

Hundreds of beaches are located in and around New England plus some of the best watering holes in the country are right here in Massachusetts. If you’re planning on taking a trip to an area beach anytime soon, you should be aware of unusually high bacteria being found. Many of these beaches have been closed and are STILL awaiting word of when they can reopen.

FamVeld

So what does this really mean? Well, as nasty as it is to think about, human waste is one of those reasons and that's really gross, if you ask me. You can blame the recent amounts of heavy rain for this rampant problem as sewage overflows back up and runs into water sources. The way these elevated levels of bacteria can be treated is by applying algicide and herbicide to the water, but that is a time consuming task at hand.

jacoblund

When water quality is deemed “unsafe,” there must be a sign posted letting people know they should not take a dip or swim. Several health related matters can happen. including fever, chills, diarrhea and vomiting. This is NOT the time to get sick as you need to enjoy the outdoors without having to pay for it in a severe way.

Three area beaches (two of them here in our backyard) have been shut down due to these health related issues:

Clarksburg-State Park

(Photo image of Mauserts Park, courtesy of www.TripAdvisor.com)

Mauserts Park on Middle Road in Clarksburg is a 45-acre, shallow, manmade pond which is a highlight at the state park which features a landscaped day-use area for picnicking and a pavilion overlooking the pond along with pristine bathroom facilities. Unguarded swimming is also available at a designated beach area.

24857656 Jupiterimages

Good news! The 45 wooded campsites are open and located near the pond along with a modern comfort station with showers. Camping season run until early September. Office hours are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays, and 8 a.m. to midnight on weekends. Reservations are suggested. Pets are permitted at the state park but must be on a 10-foot maximum leash and owners must present proof of a current rabies vaccination before any 4 legged friend can enter the facility.

York Lake

(Photo image of York Lake courtesy of Mass Paddler)

York Lake Beach located on route 183 and East Hill road in New Marlborough is also closed until further notice. Located near the Sandisfield town line they offers a sandy beach, a grassy play area, changing and bathroom facilities. This area also features some wonderful shady picnic areas with plenty of space for grilling. They are open from sunrise until a half hour after sunset. York Lake is a shallow 30-acre man-made lake at a surface elevation of 1544 feet. When the area re-opens, it is worth a stop in your summer agenda.

Lake Quinsigamond-Worcetser

(Photo image of Lake Quinsigamond courtesy of their Facebook page)

Another popular destination east of us, Lake Quinsigamond (Regatta Point) is situated on the Worcester-Shrewsbury border on North Lake Avenue to the north and south of route 9. Many Bay State residents from west to east consider this a summertime pilgrimage due to it's breath taking surroundings. This body of water is 4 miles long, between 50 and 85 feet deep, and has a surface area of approximately 772 acres. No fishing is allowed as the water quality has been deemed unsafe and swimming is prohibited until further notice.

BOTTOM LINE: Until these swimming areas get final approval to re-open, head towards other locations where it is free and clear to soak up the sun and have fun!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.MassLive.com)