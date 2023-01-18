MA Residents: Get Some Sage Advice From The Patriots Head Coach

Patriots fans are STILL swallowing a bitter pill after a loss to The Buffalo Bills as their division rivals are advancing on the road to The Super Bowl and New England is literally "on the outside looking in". But remember, there is always next year. Last Monday, Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers were also eliminated from post-season play after they lost to Dallas as #12 suffered his first losing season on the gridiron. Many Massachusetts sports aficionados follow his progress in The Sunshine State after 2 decades at Foxboro as we all wonder if this will be the year he retires from pro football.

His former boss, Bill Belichick is not too happy with this season's end result, but he remains optimistic as things can only get better starting in September. Here is a slice of his playbook on why double B remains one of the BEST head coaches in the NFL:

1) BE YOURSELF: While at the helm in Cleveland, Belichick tried his BEST to emulate Bill Parcells, his mentor who taught him basic tools of the trade while he was an assistant with The New York Giants. When he became the Pats head coach, things changed as he began implementing his own practices and now others are basing their style from his brand of coaching as you could say that history repeats itself, in a different way.

2) ADJUST: Coach B has the knack of yielding results as a comeback kid, especially during the 2nd half during his tenure as his halftime meetings with the squad are intense and his motivational skills yield wins on the gridiron. Again, his brand of leadership is unique in more ways than one as his teams tallied 6 Super Bowl wins.

3) KNOW YOUR EMPLOYEES: The secret to his success is bringing players who have NOT performed up to par, but you can tell once they put on a Patriots uniform, it's a complete turn around for those who have became an integral part of his team. This is accomplished through massive research and coach B does his homework in bringing a top quality football team to Gillette Stadium.

4) FOCUS ON OPPONENTS: The team prepares by watching plenty of film regarding their upcoming challenger. It is a pre-requisite to studying the competition and strategy is completely implemented once players take the practice field. Belichick believes in one-on-one competition as he measures the basic challenges to find ways to win in Foxboro or when on the road.

5) STRENGTHS: Not only does Belichick examine the strength of his players, he studies the opponent with a fine tooth comb as he is automatically forming a game plan that results in wins across the board. His team members are very cooperative with this practice and they focus on the best of their abilities to secure a victory. This is a prime reason why the franchise is successful in nature.

BOTTOM LINE: Bill Belichick has few words to say during a post-game press conference, but his mind is ALWAYS one step ahead of the game and this is the reason he is a well-respected head coach in the league. Keep on ROCKIN double B!

(Some information obtained in this article, courtesy of www.margolisbloom.com)