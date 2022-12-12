MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!

A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.

Locally, we are also seeing a similar situation as The People's Pantry in Great Barrington has seen a shortfall as they are relying on residents and organizations to assist in receiving $300 thousand to keep their daily operations afloat. A food drive was recently held by Sheffield Kiwanis at the Price Chopper parking lot in Great Barrington to assist in this quest and the response was once again overwhelming.

The United Way in New England assisted in the coordination of Chelsea Eats, as an estimated 60% of city residents were in that group even before the pandemic actually took effect. A second round of the program is set to launch in the coming weeks and here are some guidelines on how fellow Massachusetts households can also qualify for these all-important benefits:.

You will need to be earning less than 30% of the Area Median Income,

In Chelsea, this translates into $42,050 for a family of four.

Applications will run roughly three weeks until the end of the first week of January as those residents in need could submit their paperwork during the week of December 18. Afterwards, a weighted lottery will be conducted where up to 700 participants will be included in the receipt of necessary funding that is hampering budgets due to inflation and high energy costs. those selected will receive their coveted debit cards.

This latest distribution program will only last through March 2023 as these $400 payments will only last a few months this time around. If anyone participated in the previous round, it will not exclude you from applying again. More details on the procedure are available by accessing this link.

(some information in the article was obtained from www-the-sun-com)