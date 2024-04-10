Bay State residents, let's face it! You are out and about doing whatever needs to be done whether it's shopping, walking, dining out and guess what: Nature is giving you a signal that your next stop is the rest room, or else! Guess what: I recently became involved in this embarrassing moment. I'll try to embellish further without any gory details.

477796299 EntropyWorkshop loading...

After completing some necessary shopping, I left my bag with the cashier at a local store (the location will be anonymous) and took a wrong turn en route to the rest room which resulted in a massive clean-up all across the board (over a half hour that I'll NEVER get back for sure!). This has been rule of thumb lately as your body dictates to you: "It's NOW or you'll suffer the consequences". So well said if you ask me.

Amazon Amazon loading...

It always seems you need to take care of business when least expected, no matter how much the situation can be remedied, sometimes your body can be your worst enemy in this given scenario. And in my case, that was when it became reality! I am trying to keep the contents of this article generic in nature, but everyone knows where I'm coming from on this because admit it, this probably happened to YOU at some point in your life, need I say more!

Amy Gworek - William Raveis R.E. & Home Services Amy Gworek - William Raveis R.E. & Home Services loading...

Life truly has it's ups and downs, so if in case you've had this happen to you, take care of the matter immediately and MOVE ON! Lord knows the process can be arduous and once you return home, a nice hot shower awaits you along with a clean change of clothes. Again, listen to your body and be prepared to tackle the situation in more ways then one!

Feet on a bathroom scale - Isolated Amy Walters loading...