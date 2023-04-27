Leading the way, this famous dwelling in Fall River is popular amongst the paranormal crowd as the story of Lizzie Borden is well known.

Courtesy Frank C. Grace/Trig Photograph Courtesy Frank C. Grace/Trig Photograph loading...

Everybody knows the rhyme: "Lizzie Borden took an axe and gave her mother forty whacks. When she saw what she had done, she gave her father forty-one." To this day, this case remains as one of America's greatest unsolved murder mysteries, and if you are brave enough, you can actually spend the night at Lizzie Borden's House. If you have the courage, make your reservations by logging on to this web site. If you're not inclined for an overnight stay, they also offer daytime tours of this bone chilling dwelling. To educate yourself further, try to access the 1975 TV movie "The Legend of Lizzie Borden" starring Elizabeth Montgomery (Samantha from Bewitched) in the title role. It should be available on You Tube or other streaming platforms.

180692657 liveslow loading...

The S.K. Pierce Mansion in Gardner is named after a wealthy business man who achieved his fortune as owner of the S.K. Pierce and Sons Furniture Company. In the late 1880s, Pierce decided he would build a mansion. The 7,000 square foot mansion was a marvel for its time which boasted 10 bedrooms and took 100 men a year and a half to build. The guest list included former President Calvin Coolidge, pool hustler, Minnesota Fats, legendary actress Bette Davis, P.T. Barnum (sans his circus troupe) and local artist Norman Rockwell and The Freemason Society.

Over the years, guests of this mansion confirmed that it is rich with paranormal activity. featuring sightings of ghosts including S.K. Pierce himself, Susan and Edward Pierce and a nanny named Mattie Cornwell, It is said that a prostitute was strangled in the infamous red bedroom on the second floor by a gentleman named David who is believed to have been the red room strangler. Another boarder, a Finnish immigrant named Eino Saari, burned to death in the master bedroom back in 1963. Some believe his passing was a result of spontaneous combustion as there was little damage to the surrounding room. Another eerie story has a young boy that drowned in the basement. Various unnamed dark entities in the basement have been designated as some of this mansion's many ghostly residents.

via Red Lion Inn Facebook via Red Lion Inn Facebook loading...

Here in our backyard, The Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge also makes The Most Haunted Hotels list. According to a recent list issued by Historic Hotels In America, "ghostly" rumors swirl around the 250 year old property which has been visited by many paranormal investigators and mediums as their goal is to connect with guests from centuries past. The fourth floor in particular has been said to have the most paranormal activity and Guest room 301 is also known to be a haunted hot spot. Check in, if you dare!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.nbcboston.com)