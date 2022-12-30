MA Residents: Here Are The Top 5 New Year’s Resolutions

Another year is coming to a close as 2023 is just around the corner and Bay State residents are thinking about how they can improve their lives as it's now time to get those New Year's resolutions. There are people out there that do not believe in implementing this practice and we also have some who want to get on track after 2022 did not live to their expectations. Here are the Top 5 resolutions that will be looked upon as confidence builders for those in our tri-state region:

1) SAVING MORE MONEY: It's natural that households are doing their part to make ends meet during these trying times when inflation has tightened it's grip on budgets nationwide. Stick to a budget and re-evaluate your shopping habits as the goal is to keep more of that MOOLAH MOOLAH MOOLAH in your pocket.

2) PRACTICE MINDFULNESS: It's very important that you instill some "me time" for yourself to prevent further anxiety and stress. Meditate or get in the zone by taking a few minutes to do some yoga and tune out from the daily foibles this world is offering. This could assist you in becoming a better person and bringing more positive thoughts in life. It's worth a try and the task at hand is NOT time consuming in nature.

3) COOK SOMETHING NEW: If you want to get creative, go ahead and prepare one of those newfound dishes that will add variety to your diet. Plus, plan your meals accordingly as you stick to a regimen that will bring excessive health benefits to all involved in the long run.

4) READ MORE BOOKS: Never mind the "so-called screen time". Pick up a hard cover or paperback that has been sitting on your shelf for the longest time alongside a hot cup of coffee which will make for a perfect combination if you ask me. If you ask me, this resolution will exercise your mind and is habit forming in a good way.

5) CLEAN-UP SCHEDULE: Yes, it's an arduous task to tidy things up at your friendly abode, but think of the positive accomplishment that will not be time consuming in nature. Find a set time and day where you can dedicate the moment to sprucing things up as this resolution has some questionable moments but it can be done!

BOTTOM LINE: You must take the first step in accomplishing any set goals in life, so get busy and don't procrastinate. From ALL of us at Townsquare-Berkshire: Happy New Year and we'll see you back here in 2023!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.goodhousekeeping. com)