MA Residents: Look Out For Changes When Inspecting Your Vehicle

One of my least favorite obligations in life is paying a visit to The Registry Of Motor Vehicles in Pittsfield. Granted, my first experience when moving here over three years ago is a vast improvement after what I used to go through in Connecticut (What a nightmare going to the Norwich DMV as the debacle would have me stuck there for HOURS!) In May, I have to renew BOTH my drivers license and registration. followed by another inspection by the end of July. Keep in mind, A change is coming to The Bay State's motor vehicle inspection sticker rules, as the move will corrects a so-called “hack” that many statewide drivers have employed for years.

Comstock Comstock loading...

Here it goes as we will break down these revisions as this whole matter sounds "complicated" to me, but you decide if this is copasetic. For starters, this new edict begins on November 1st, 2022 any motor vehicle that passes inspection will automatically receive a NEW sticker retroactive to when the last sticker expired. On October 1st, you will no longer receive a printed inspection report (AH YES, the idea of going "paperless" strikes again!)

If you have an inspection sticker that expired last year will receive an updated sticker in January from the current year regardless of the month is inspected. If you are purchasing a new vehicle, the process MUST be completed within ONE WEEK of the actual registration date and will remain valid for one year.

Massachusetts Farm Bureau Image loading...

This translates into the idea that a "bonus month" will not be an option. For example if your sticker expires on the last day of a given month, you would have to wait the until the NEXT month to take the car for a physical inspection prior to the actual renewal. This whole concept sounds confusing, if you ask me. I noticed, things can't be simplified anymore in this "so-called 21st century".

RMV spokesperson Colleen Ogilvie reiterated the true reason this is coming into play:

"Safety of The Commonwealth's roadways is the most important reason for motor vehicle inspections as tire treads, light signals and front ball joints are taken into consideration. We are asking ALL vehicle owners to place safety first and make sure you check your inspection date and DON'T be late".

Bad Driving Behavior: Cities with the Rudest Drivers Shutterstock loading...

The penalty for driving a vehicle with an inspection sticker could lighten your wallet as the infraction could result in a moving violation and you could face steep fines, a possibility of suspension of your driver license and an increase in your car insurance. YIKES! By all means, take care of this when necessary to avoid further headaches.

These days, light duty cars and trucks have built-in emission control systems as this reduces pollution and serves as a fail safe to our health and environment. there are a total of 1,800 licensed inspection stations throughout Massachusetts.

attachment-Massachusetts - Google Maps loading...

For more information on inspection revisions, you can access this link on The RMV website by going here

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of The Massachusetts RMV's web site)