Let's face it: We all need a little "adventure" in our lives. May I suggest you check out three locations throughout the Bay State where you can "expect the unexpected" and guaranteed you'll have some interesting stories to pass along on the horizon. Are you ready to embark on a unique and scary journey? Inquiring minds would like to know.

via Red Lion Inn Facebook via Red Lion Inn Facebook loading...

Our first stop is right here in western Massachusetts. The Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge made The Bay State's "Most Haunted Hotels" list. A recent poll that was issued by Historic Hotels In America documents "ghostly" rumors and apparitions swirl around the 250 year old property which has been visited by many paranormal investigators and mediums as their goal is to connect with guests from centuries past. The fourth floor in particular has been said to have the scariest goings-on and beware if you are assigned Guest Room 301 which is also known to be a haunted hot spot on this historic property.

180692657 liveslow loading...

The S.K. Pierce Mansion in Gardner is named after a wealthy business man who achieved his fortune as owner of a popular Furniture Company. Here's the scoop on this haunted hallowed hall: In the late 1880s, Pierce decided he would build a mansion. The 7,000 square foot property was a marvel for its time which boasted 10 bedrooms and was completed within a year and a half. The guest list included former President Calvin Coolidge, pool hustler, Minnesota Fats, legendary actress Bette Davis, P.T. Barnum (sans his circus troupe), local artist Norman Rockwell and The Freemason Society.

chainatp chainatp loading...

Over the years, guests of this mansion confirmed that it is rich with paranormal activity. featuring sightings of ghosts including S.K. Pierce himself, Susan and Edward Pierce and a nanny named Mattie Cornwell, It is believed that a prostitute was strangled in the infamous red bedroom on the second floor by a gentleman who is believed to have been "the red room strangler". Another boarder, a Finnish immigrant named Eino Saari, burned to death in the master bedroom back in 1963 as his passing was a result of spontaneous combustion. Ironically, there was little damage to the surrounding room. Another eerie story details an unidentified young boy that drowned in the basement. Various unnamed dark entities have been designated as some of this mansion's many ghostly residents.

Last, but not least, this famous dwelling in Fall River is popular amongst the paranormal crowd as the story of Lizzie Borden remains as one of the darkest historical events that took place in the United States. Ironically, The Bay State's shoreline has that dubious honor of where these tragic happenings occurred.

Courtesy Frank C. Grace/Trig Photograph Courtesy Frank C. Grace/Trig Photograph loading...

Everybody knows the rhyme: "Lizzie Borden took an axe and gave her mother forty whacks. When she saw what she had done, she gave her father forty-one." To this day, this case remains as one of America's greatest unsolved murder mysteries, and if you are brave enough, you can actually spend the night at Lizzie Borden's House. Make your reservations by logging on to this web site. If you're not inclined for an overnight stay, they also offer daytime tours of this bone chilling dwelling. To educate yourself further, try to access the 1975 TV movie "The Legend of Lizzie Borden" starring Elizabeth Montgomery (Samantha from Bewitched) in the title role. It should be available on You Tube or other streaming platforms.

(Some information obtained in this article, courtesy of www.nbcboston.com)