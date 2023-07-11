MA Residents: Step Right Up & Have Some FUN!!

Ah, yes! They will pack their tents after a successful run west of us at The Fonda, New York Fairgrounds and now it will be OUR turn to smell that delicious hot popcorn which will permeate the air, and the evening's dinner consists of a traditional hot dog or two, topped with the works, plus area youngsters will display brightly colored balloons and traditional circus acts are ready to take center stage under "The Big Top". Guess what! You can re-live these golden moments (Remember, I'm a living in the past guy and LOVING IT!) in the beautiful northern Berkshires as this "really big show" will set up shop in Adams, Massachusetts:

The Zerbini Family Circus invites our tri-state region residents to catch a slice of nostalgia and you have 3 opportunities to join in on the fun: Friday, July 14th at 5 pm and 7 pm, Saturday, July 15th at 4pm and 6 pm plus weekend matinees on Saturday and Sunday that begin at 2 pm. Chairman Joe Martin and his co-chair, Lee Ann O'Brien have designated The Bowie Field-Aggie Fairgrounds as home base for this event, which will situated at 371 Columbia Street in Adams.

The famed Zerbini family name has been well-known for over 200 years throughout the circus field of entertainment as their mission is to provide top quality entertainment for all ages. Get more details on this weekend's big show by logging on to their Facebook page.

You can buy tickets in advance and save some money in the process. Advanced sales are $3 off the regular price of admission and as an added bonus, you'll also receive a FREE TICKET For Children ages 3 TO 10.

DON'T delay: They are available at the following locations: Racing Mart, Adams Market, A.J.'s Sports Pub, Berkshire Blends and Greenridge Variety. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, The ringmaster and his entourage await you for some traditional fun right here in our back yard!

