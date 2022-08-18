MA Residents: When Sending Packages, Prepare To “Pony Up”!

I realize that we are STILL in summer mode and thinking about the holiday season is pre-mature, but here is something that will stay in the back of your mind once December comes into the picture; The U.S. Postal Service has announced that postage prices to send packages will be RISING effective October 2nd.

Prostock-Studio Prostock-Studio loading...

The inconvenience is considered "temporary in nature" after a request was submitted to The Postal Regulatory Commission and received immediate approval from the Postal service Governors as this move will remain in effect until January 22rd, 2023 as this "necessary" step has been taken to cover additional handling costs. In defense, they claim prices are lowest throughout the industrialized world, but they are also facing tough times. Think about it, the price of a first class stamp has recently gone up as "snail mail' has gotten very expensive lately and is putting a crimp on people's budgets.

Kristen Levine - Facebook Kristen Levine - Facebook loading...

Maybe "Mr. Bear' can help out with deliveries: as long as you keep your distance, you won't owe him a cent as the concept of money is non-recognizable. However, if your package contains food, you might have a problem, so be alert about the situation at hand. He has a voracious appetite for sure!

GB Post Office loading...

If you are sending a package via Priority Mail Express, regular priority mail, First Class Package Service, USPS Retail Ground or parcel select, the rise in prices will affect those sending out mail in this capacity. My advice: Start saving up if this type of mail will be sent to friends and relatives. The good news is that International USPS products will not see an increase during the holiday months. Here is the breakdown:

First class retail packages that do NOT exceed 10 pounds will rise by 30 cents which is minimal in nature, but it all adds up.

Retail packages that weigh anywhere between 26 and 70 pounds will see the brunt of these extra expenses for customers as they will rise by $5.85.

Commercial first class packages are going to cost you a mere extra quarter.

Commercial First Class packages that range between 26 and 70 pounds will cost you an extra $5.50.

Retail Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express rates will see a 95 cent increase. prices will see a 30 cent increase for anything up to 10 pounds and again parcels that weigh anywhere between 26 to 70 pounds will have to fork over an extra $6.45.

Finally, Commercial Priority Mail and express mail parcels will cost you an extra 75 cents, an extra quarter will be needed to cover the cost of anything up to 10 pounds and again anything weighing 26 to 70 pounds sees the brunt of a $6.50 Increase which means your wallet will lighten up, again!

Anna_Om Anna_Om loading...

Of course, the final course of this matter is how much the package weighs. The lighter, the better which will save you some money in the long run, but I am waiting to see if on January 23rd this will be taken off the table. Again, as Asia used to say: "Only Time Will Tell". For more detailed explanations on these increases, log on to the USPS web site by going here.

(Some information obtained in the article courtesy of www.UPI.com)