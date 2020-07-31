MA Senators Looking To Find New Symbol For State Flag

For several years now, lawmakers have been pressured to file a bill and repeal the state flag which features a picture of a Native American – standing beneath a disembodied arm and sword.

This year, the Massachusetts Senate took steps towards actually doing it. According to WWLP/22 News, this past Tuesday, the Senate voted unanimously to create a panel to look into a new design for the state flag and the state seal.

Supporters of this plan believe that the symbol on the flag needs to be replaced because many Native Americans view it as a symbol of violence and white supremacy.

Up to this point, 39 Massachusetts communities have passed resolutions in support of changing the state seal. Most of them are in Western Mass.

Recently, Governor Charlie Baker said that he was open to discussions about changing the state seal.

