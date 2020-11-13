MA Surpasses 10,000 Coronavirus Related Deaths

Health officials announced Thursday that more than 10,000 people in Massachusetts have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began as the state continues to grapple with a surge of COVID-19 cases.

From a story reported on by WHDH/News 7 Boston, thirty communities in the Commonwealth are now considered high-risk for the virus, doubling from last week.

Governor Charlie Baker said on Thursday that residents need to be taking extra precautions and following state guidelines in order to curb the spread.

For us to really win this fight, people have got to recognize and understand that spending a lot of time outside their core circle, you’re at risk, and your opportunity, if you’re infected to spread the virus, is so much higher.

Governor Charlie Baker

Earlier this week, Baker announced that he is preparing to reopen field hospitals.

In Worcester, where case numbers have doubled within the last week, UMass Memorial Medical Center is at capacity. Overflow patients are being sent to community hospitals and some elective surgeries are being postponed.

Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty is reminding people who live in the city to get tested, wear masks and social distance as cases appear to be getting worse.

Health officials say the next two months will be critical with people considering celebrating the holidays, adding that it is best to stay within a small family bubble to minimize risks.

