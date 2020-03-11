MA Under State of Emergency Due to Coronavirus

NBC Boston reports Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency Tuesday as the number of coronavirus cases in the state spiked to 92, more than double the 41 cases announced just 24 hours earlier.

The governor said the state of emergency will give him greater power to take actions like shutting down events with large gatherings of people or gaining access to buildings or stockpiling protective gear if needed without getting bogged down in existing paperwork requirements. He is also restricting travel by executive branch employees.

