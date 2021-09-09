Mac Jones #10 Jersey is one of the NFL’s Best Sellers…

With the start of the NFL season kicking off tonight as Tom Brady and the Buccaneers take on the Cowboys in Tampa, fans have been pulling out their credit cards and purchasing their favorite player’s jersey at a steady clip. Since the Patriots released Cam Newton and announced Mac Jones as the starting quarterback for the Pats, Mac’s # 10 jersey has been flying out of stores at such a fast pace that Mac’s #10 jersey is the 2nd top-selling NFL jersey since August 1st according to Fanatics, the official apparel company of the NFL.

The best-selling jersey slot is currently the QB for the Buffalo Bills #17 Josh Allen who is entering his 4th season in the NFL. Mac Jones's jersey is 2nd in sales ahead of Tom Brady’s #12. Another rookie entering his first year has the 4th best-selling jersey # 1 Justin Fields who was selected by the Chicago Bears in the first round of the NFL draft. In the 5th spot is the Chiefs standout #15 Patrick Mahomes.

With the late announcement of Mac as the Patriot's starting quarterback and the fact he only recently started wearing #10 in the preseason opener in mid-August, the Mac Jones jersey just might have overtaken Josh Allen for that top spot. Mac wore #50 during training camp before switching to #10 that he wore in college when he helped lead the Alabama Crimson Tide to a national championship.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Jones will sell even more jerseys if he can perform well as a rookie for the Patriots this season. His first test will be this Sunday when the Patriots open the season against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium at 4:25.

If you would like to buy a Jones jersey you can click this link to the Fanatics website. The jersey will run you close to $120. Just be sure to wear it on game day. The Patriot's full 2021 season schedule is below to help you plan your laundry schedule to remove the BBQ sauce, nacho cheese, and the beer stain in time for the next game.

Patriots game radio broadcasts can be heard locally when they do not conflict with Red Sox games on New Country 94.7 in North Adams and WBEC AM-1420 in Pittsfield.

Go Pats!!!

The Patriots 2021 Schedule:

Sep. 12: vs. Miami Dolphins, 4:25 PM (CBS)

Sep. 19: at New York Jets, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Sep. 26: vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM (FOX)

Oct. 3: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 PM (NBC)

Oct. 10: at Houston Texans, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Oct. 17: vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 PM (CBS)

Oct. 24: vs. New York Jets, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Oct. 31: at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 PM (CBS)

Nov. 7: at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Nov. 14: vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Nov. 18: at Atlanta Falcons (Thu), 8:20 PM (FOX, NFLN, Amazon)

Nov. 28: vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Dec. 6: at Buffalo Bills (Mon) 8:15, ESPN

BYE

Dec. 18 or 19: at Indianapolis Colts, TBD

Dec. 26: vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00 PM (CBS)

Jan. 2: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM (CBS)

TACKLE THESE: Check Out the Best Uniforms In Each NFL Team's History