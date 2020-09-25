Maine Lifts COVID-19 Travel Restrictions On Massachusetts

Some excellent news for travelers and leaf peepers! Just in time for fall tourism, Maine has removed its COVID-19 travel restrictions on Massachusetts.

From a story reported on by WWLP/22 News, Massachusetts travelers will no longer be required to produce a negative COVID-19 test prior to arrival in the state of Maine, or quarantine for two weeks.

Rhode Island is still the only New England state not exempted by Maine because of its COVID-19 cases.

Sandra Marsian of AAA Pioneer Valley told 22News that Maine’s busiest season is usually the summer, but impacts of the pandemic may have the fall season busier than usual.

According to Marsian, "There are a lot of people that have retained so much vacation time and they didn’t use it, didn’t really have plans, or just weren’t excited to go anywhere with all the restrictions associated with COVID. So we are seeing people make trip plans to Maine."

Something to keep in mind, however. AAA Pioneer Valley recommends that, regardless of where you're visiting, travelers should become familiar with the COVID-19 guidelines of that particular state.

It's also a good idea, according to AAA, to have plenty of masks and hand sanitizer whenever you are traveling.

For more on the story, visit WWLP's website here. Thanks to them and AAA for the update.