Maine Puts Travel Restrictions on MA Beginning Today

If you were planning on traveling to Maine anytime soon, think again. You may have to reschedule your plans and keep them in Massachusetts if you were planning on heading north for Turkey Day.

As Massachusetts continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases, Maine is taking strict precautions and enacting travel restrictions to Massachusetts travelers beginning today. According to 22 News/WWLP travelers going to Maine will have to quarantine for two weeks. To avoid quarantine, travelers must produce a recent negative COVID-19 test. These newer restrictions affect both Massachusetts travelers, and Maine residents traveling back from Massachusetts.

Maine health officials are urging travelers from Massachusetts to get tested and get results 72 hours before going to Maine.

