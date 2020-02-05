The Massachusetts Presidential Primary elections are a little less than a month away and it's time to make sure you can participate.

Wednesday, February 12, 2020, is the last day to register to vote or to change your name, address, or party enrollment in order to be eligible to vote in the March 3, 2020, Presidential Primary Election. The Registrar of Voters Office, located in Pittsfield City Hall, will remain open until 8:00 p.m. on February 12 to accommodate anyone wishing to register or to make changes.

Absentee ballot applications and absentee ballots are now available. A person is eligible to vote by absentee ballot if they are a registered voter and will be unable to vote at the polls on Election Day due to: (1) absence from the city during normal polling hours; (2) physical disability; (3) religious belief. The deadline to accept absentee ballot applications is 12:00 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020.

Early Voting ballots will be available for those who do not qualify for an absentee ballot between February 24 and 28 for eligible voters.

For further questions, contact your local Registrar of Voters Office.