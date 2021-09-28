Man Dies After Chugging 1.5 Liters Of Coca Cola

Word of advice: If you're feeling particularly thirsty, be careful what you drink...And how fast you drink it. In a somewhat scary news story, WHDH/News 7 Boston reports a man allegedly died of a fatal gas buildup after chugging a massive amount of Coca-Cola in 10 minutes.

The 22-year-old man, from China, died from a buildup of gas that deprived his liver of oxygen. The man, who wasn't identified, went to hospital six hours after consuming the fizzy drink, complaining of severe pain and a swollen stomach.

Doctors detailed the freak accident in Clinics and Research in Hepatology and Gastroenterology. The patient had an elevated heart rate, low blood pressure and was breathing rapidly when he arrived at the hospital. It was not believed that the man had any underlying health issues.

Medical staff tried to release the gas from the man’s intestinal area but his condition deteriorated quickly, as per the medical report. It's believed that the cause of death was severe damage to the liver. The man passed away after approximately 18 hours of treatment.

Some medical experts, however, believe that something else was the prevailing factor in the cause of death, such as a bacterial infection. Even so, a recent study showed that using soda for rehydration certainly worsens dehydration, not to mention increases kidney impairments.

To quote Lewis Carroll's "Alice's Adventures In Wonderland", "Curiouser and curiouser!" For more on the story, check out WHDH's website here.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.