As Marvel’s cinematic heroes gear up for their biggest fight yet , the Secret Warriors are Rising on their own. Get a first look at all heroes of the Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors project, which will debut with individual shorts of fan-favorite characters this year, and assemble for a TV movie all its own.

Following last year’s announcement , Marvel debuted official character art for all nine new heroes, including Inferno, Quake, Ms. Marvel, America Chavez, Ghost-Spider, Captain Marvel, Patriot, Squirrel Girl (plus Tippy-Toe), and The Inhumans ’ goodest good-boy, Lockjaw. Later this year, we’ll see the first of Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors ’ six, four-minute digital shorts with a spotlight on Ghost-Spider, followed by a feature-length animated film. Check out the designs below:

As for voices, Kathreen Khavari will play Muslim superhero Kamala Khan, while Cierra Ramirez voices Latino-American LGBT character America Chavez. Both New Warriors and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars Milana Vayntrub and Chloe Bennet will voice their respective characters of Squirrel Girl and Daisy “Quake” Johnson, joining fellow Agents stars Ming-Na as the villainous Hala and Dove Cameron as Gwen Stacy’s “Ghost Spider.” Additional cast and characters include Tyler Posey as Inferno, Kamil McFadden as Patriot, Kim Raver as Captain Marvel, Booboo Stewart as Exile and vocal artist Dee Bradley Baker as Tippy and Lockjaw.

Marvel still isn’t budging on an official premiere date, but you can read full character details at the link above, and stay tuned for more on Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors .