Mass Pike Bridge Work & More To Effect Berkshires Starting 9/8
Heads up, motorists. Now that the heavily traveled Labor Day holiday weekend is over, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be getting back to major road work and bridge improvements along the Mass Pike. And a lot of the road work will definitely take place in some Berkshire County towns.
According to MassDOT, starting Wednesday, September 8, bridge repairs will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound, concluding by Friday, September 10. The bridge work will require on and off lane closures during the daytime hours in Becket, Blandford, Lee, and Otis.
Don't fret, you will not be driving blind. There will be plenty of signage for motorists traveling the Pike, along with messages that will guide you through the work areas. The schedule is as follows:
- Blandford: on Thursday, September 9, the shoulder will be closed on I-90 eastbound from mile marker 26 to mile marker 36 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for sign installation.
- Lee: from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, September 8 and 9, there will be lane closures on I-90 westbound at mile marker 10.6 for bridge repairs.
- Lee, Becket, and Otis: on Friday, September 10 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 10 to mile marker 26, the shoulder will be closed for sign installation.
Remember, you can always map out a different route to get to your destination, or you can leave your starting point a little earlier to allow yourself some extra time. Travelers on the Pike in the road work areas should expect traffic delays. Also, you should definitely reduce speed.
Mother Nature may affect some or all of the scheduled work so the schedule may change without notice. You can always follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to get updated road and traffic conditions.
Most importantly, be safe out there! For more, visit MassDOT's website here.