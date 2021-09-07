Mass Pike Bridge Work & More To Effect Berkshires Starting 9/8

Heads up, motorists. Now that the heavily traveled Labor Day holiday weekend is over, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be getting back to major road work and bridge improvements along the Mass Pike. And a lot of the road work will definitely take place in some Berkshire County towns.

According to MassDOT, starting Wednesday, September 8, bridge repairs will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound, concluding by Friday, September 10. The bridge work will require on and off lane closures during the daytime hours in Becket, Blandford, Lee, and Otis.

Get our free mobile app

Don't fret, you will not be driving blind. There will be plenty of signage for motorists traveling the Pike, along with messages that will guide you through the work areas. The schedule is as follows:

Blandford: on Thursday, September 9, the shoulder will be closed on I-90 eastbound from mile marker 26 to mile marker 36 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for sign installation.

on Thursday, September 9, the shoulder will be closed on I-90 eastbound from mile marker 26 to mile marker 36 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for sign installation. Lee: from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, September 8 and 9, there will be lane closures on I-90 westbound at mile marker 10.6 for bridge repairs.

from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, September 8 and 9, there will be lane closures on I-90 westbound at mile marker 10.6 for bridge repairs. Lee, Becket, and Otis: on Friday, September 10 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., on I-90 eastbound and westbound from mile marker 10 to mile marker 26, the shoulder will be closed for sign installation.

Remember, you can always map out a different route to get to your destination, or you can leave your starting point a little earlier to allow yourself some extra time. Travelers on the Pike in the road work areas should expect traffic delays. Also, you should definitely reduce speed.

Mother Nature may affect some or all of the scheduled work so the schedule may change without notice. You can always follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to get updated road and traffic conditions.

Most importantly, be safe out there! For more, visit MassDOT's website here.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.