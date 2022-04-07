Western Mass Police On The Hunt For B&#038;E Suspects

Western Mass Police On The Hunt For B&E Suspects

David Lentz

Criminal activity continues to run rampant in Western Massachusetts and that basically means that our men and women in blue can't rest on their laurels. A recent case of B&E has police on the lookout.

Westfield Police report that a breaking and entering incident occurred on Tuesday evening in the Crescent Circle area of Westfield and they are asking for the public's help.

Law enforcement authorities are asking residents within that area to please review footage from any outdoor surveillance cameras for any signs of the B&E suspects. Any help would be greatly appreciated.

Apparently, according to a post on the Westfield Police Facebook page, the resident was home when the breaking and entering occurred and called police when she heard someone in the basement.

When police arrived on the scene, one of the suspects fled on foot to the surrounding woods. A second suspect, just down the street, fled the scene in a vehicle that is believed to be a white Honda CRV.

Cops also reported that although the vehicle had a Connecticut license plate, they believe the plate was stolen from another vehicle. The driver was male. Police, along with K-9, drone, and air support, searched the area but came up empty. They do not believe at this time that either suspect was armed.

So, to reiterate, if you reside in the Crescent Circle area(or know someone who lives there) and you have outdoor surveillance cameras, police are asking you to review footage for any potential signs of the suspects or the vehicle. For more on the story and who to contact if you can help in any way, head to their Facebook page here.

LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born

Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore

The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born

Filed Under: Berkshire County, crime, Hampden County, Massachusetts, Westfield
Categories: Local News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top