Western Mass Police On The Hunt For B&E Suspects

Criminal activity continues to run rampant in Western Massachusetts and that basically means that our men and women in blue can't rest on their laurels. A recent case of B&E has police on the lookout.

Westfield Police report that a breaking and entering incident occurred on Tuesday evening in the Crescent Circle area of Westfield and they are asking for the public's help.

Law enforcement authorities are asking residents within that area to please review footage from any outdoor surveillance cameras for any signs of the B&E suspects. Any help would be greatly appreciated.

Apparently, according to a post on the Westfield Police Facebook page, the resident was home when the breaking and entering occurred and called police when she heard someone in the basement.

When police arrived on the scene, one of the suspects fled on foot to the surrounding woods. A second suspect, just down the street, fled the scene in a vehicle that is believed to be a white Honda CRV.

Cops also reported that although the vehicle had a Connecticut license plate, they believe the plate was stolen from another vehicle. The driver was male. Police, along with K-9, drone, and air support, searched the area but came up empty. They do not believe at this time that either suspect was armed.

So, to reiterate, if you reside in the Crescent Circle area(or know someone who lives there) and you have outdoor surveillance cameras, police are asking you to review footage for any potential signs of the suspects or the vehicle. For more on the story and who to contact if you can help in any way, head to their Facebook page here.

