MASS RMV Expands Online Services

Pittsfield City Hall has posted updated information on the expanded Mass RMV online services for Mass residents.

The City Hall post is below…

***RMV Expands Online Services for Partners and Residents***

The RMV recently expanded the selection of online services that business partners and residents can conduct from the convenience of their homes and offices.

Business Partners

The RMV Online Service Center offers numerous transactions and services through business-specific portals for charitable groups, driving schools, driver verification, IRP customers, school bus companies, inspection stations, insurance industry, professional licenses, and Section 5 registrants.

Accessing the portal is easy and there is no cost to you or your business

o Go to the RMV's Online Service Center and select the "Business Services" option

o Choose your line of business

o Verify your account by entering the required information

o Enter the verification code you receive via text message, email, or through a third-party app to verify your identity

o Follow the necessary steps and complete your transaction

• Note: If you don't have a login, request access to a business portal by emailing the RMV at rmvbusinesspartners@dot.state.ma.us

Massachusetts Residents

myRMV is a one-stop portal allowing residents an easy and efficient way to process multiple transactions and services including renewing registrations, requesting a title, renewing or replacing a license or an ID, applying for a learner's permit, updating contact information, and making payments.

• Using myRMV is easy and available all the time, wherever you are

o Go to the RMV's Online Service Center and choose the service you need

o Complete the verification page by entering your date of birth, last four digits of your social security number, and your driver's license/ID number

o Enter the verification code you receive via text message, email, or through a third-party app to verify your identity

o Follow the necessary steps and complete your transaction

Save Time and Schedule a Reservation

Residents can use myRMV to schedule a reservation for a transaction they cannot complete online, by phone, or by mail. Visit the RMV Service Center to find the most convenient locations, hours, and additional information.

For more information on additional online services, please visit the RMV website.