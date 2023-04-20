A Risky Decision Lead to Over 340 Fatalities in Massachusetts in 2020

One issue that remains serious in Massachusetts is drunk driving and fatalities caused by alcohol-impaired driving. Alcoholism is the nation's number one health problem and April is Alcohol Awareness Month.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2020, there were a total of 11,654 fatalities in motor vehicle traffic crashes in which at least one driver was alcohol-impaired. This totaled 30 percent of all traffic fatalities in the United States for that year. Massachusetts alone had a total of 343 fatalities due to alcohol-impaired driving in 2020 (see graphic below)

NHTSA also found that on a national level when compared to all drivers involved in fatal crashes, there were three male drivers for every female driver. Furthermore, the age group with the highest number of drunk driving fatalities in 2020 was a tie as drivers ages 21-24 and drivers ages 25-34 made up for 26% of alcohol-impaired drivers involved in fatal crashes compared to other age groups. The fact remains that every day, about 32 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes — that's one person every 45 minutes. You can read more about the 2020 statistics by going here.

What's the Punishment for Driving Under The Influence in Massachusetts?

In Massachusetts, driving while under the influence of alcohol can lead to a fine ranging from $500 - $5,000 and/or up to two and half years in prison. Additional fines for driving under the influence in Massachusetts can be levied which you can check out by going here.

Just a reminder, if you're going to go out and celebrate where alcohol is involved don't forget to have a designated driver at the ready as this could save many lives including yours. Drink responsibly.

