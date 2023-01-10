As we have discussed in the past, Massachusetts is a destination for many folks. Some people want to come to our state to check out our museums, ski resorts, downtown gatherings, and antique shops and experience the Massachusetts culture. Others want to not only come to Massachusetts but permanently move here. Remember when Massachusetts became a hotbed for homebuyers during the pandemic? Massachusetts, Berkshire County specifically, is a great getaway from the big city hustle and bustle while still having plenty of entertainment options. That's a definite understatement.

Obviously, many residents throughout Massachusetts have family members that live all over the country and the world. When families reunite, there's a good chance some celebrating is going to take place. One thing that non-Massachusetts residents should know is that when they celebrate, there are certain hoops they have to jump through when it comes to purchasing alcohol in Massachusetts.

Can Out-of-State Residents Legally Purchase Alcohol in Massachusetts?

They can but there it's not always as easy for them as it is for someone who is a Massachusetts resident. According to Sweeney Merrigan, someone who wants to purchase alcohol must have a Massachusetts driver’s license, liquor identification card, military identification card, or a United States passport. This means that driver’s licenses from out of state are not enough to buy alcohol in Massachusetts.

What is the Reason for This Massachusetts Law?

The reason behind this law is that if liquor stores, bars, etc. were to sell alcohol to an individual with an out-of-state driver's license (and some do at their own risk) and that license turned out to be fake, the retailer would be held liable for the violation of service to a minor even if that person’s out of state driver’s license looked real and passed through a scanner designed to spot fake ID’s. This is according to Connell Law Offices and you can read more about this by going here.

So next time you are visiting Massachusetts and want to purchase alcohol legally, make sure you present any of the previously mentioned forms of identification with the exception of your out-of-state driver's license or have your Massachusetts family member/friend purchase your alcohol for you. You have to love Massachusetts laws. Speaking of Massachusetts laws, you can check out 31 weird ones by going here.

