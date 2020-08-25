Massachusetts Awarded Lost Wages Assistance Grant

There is some good news for eligible unemployed workers in Massachusetts, and it comes at a time when many state residents are still hurting and trying to find their way out of financial hardship.

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ application to receive grant funding to pay an additional weekly unemployment benefit to claimants under the federal Lost Wages Supplemental Payment Assistance program has been approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

A press release from the Office of Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito explains that the application was submitted late last week by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency in coordination with the Department of Unemployment Assistance.

What this means for you:

Per FEMA’s authorization, the grant money will fund an additional $300 weekly payment to those who are eligible for the three weeks ending 8/1/20, 8/8/20, and 8/15/20.

The Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance has already begun to work on the technology requirements that are necessary for the program and it anticipates being able to quickly deliver retroactive funding to eligible claimants in the weeks that lay ahead.

The other good news is that if you are eligible, you may not even have to do anything to receive your portion of the money. Most claimants currently receiving benefits do not need to take any action because the Commonwealth will automatically add Lost Wages Supplemental Payment Assistance to their weekly benefit payment retroactive to the dates, they are eligible.

If you would like more information or want to follow what’s going on, you can follow the Department of Workforce Development on Twitter, here: @MassLWD