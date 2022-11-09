Baked Goods Distributed in Massachusetts Could be Poisonous…Don’t Eat

I love November in Massachusetts as Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. Of course with Thanksgiving coming up, that means extra food shopping which even though I enjoy the holiday isn't as exciting this year due to the increase in food costs over the past several months.

The way I approach Thanksgiving shopping is I buy a little at a time so that way I don't have the daunting task of having to buy all of the food for the feast in one shopping trip. It's been working pretty well for my family doing it this way.

Get our free mobile app

If you are someone who has been stocking up on food for Thanksgiving or stocks up on food in general, it's worth noting that Piantedosi Baking Co., Inc. has recalled a variety of bread rolls because products may be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii or Clostridium botulinum. Rolls tend to be a mainstay of many Thanksgiving dinners so I thought it would be worth mentioning. The article published by Food Safety News reports that the recall was initiated on August 17 of this year and has been completed. The reason they are alerting people of this is that some people stock up on items ahead of time and may have the contaminated products in a freezer in their homes.

The affected products were distributed in Massachusetts as well as 14 other states (see which states by going here). Illnesses that can occur from eating the affected products include botulism. You can see the list of contaminated products (18 are on the list) by going here. If you do have any of the products in question, it's advised that you throw them away immediately. Again, see the list of affected products by going here.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.