Massachusetts City Named One of the 10 Best Places to Live in US for 2024

When it comes to laying down roots and starting a family, Massachusetts is a prime choice. Known for its high-quality career opportunities, and just recently being named the best state to raise a family for 2024 it's no surprise that people want to make Massachusetts their permanent residence.

Get our free mobile app

One Massachusetts city has been named one of the 10 places to live in America for 2024. No, it's not Springfield, Worcester, or Boston but it is a suburb of Greater Boston.

Which Massachusetts City Made the List?

Home Snacks recently released The 10 Best Places to Live in the United States for 2024 and the City of Cambridge landed right in the middle of the list at #5.

Breaking Down Cambridge's Statistics

Population: 117,962

Average Home Price: $946,296

Median Income: $121,539

Total Crime Per Capita: 0.0263

Unemployment Rate: 3.3%

Here's an excerpt of Home Snacks' review of Cambridge:

The median income in Cambridge comes in at a rocking $121,539 and home prices average about $946,296 meaning that there’s big demand to live here. And that makes sense as there are a ton of tech jobs available in the area at big startups like Hubspot or Biogen with big players like Google and Pfizer hosting offices in town. Cambridge is the kind of place that you can brag to your high school friends about living in at the 15 or 20 year reunion (because there’s no way you’re buying a house there before that).

Cambridge was the only Massachusetts city or town that made the list. The other areas that round out the top 10 include the following:

(10) Thousand Oaks, CA

(9) Alexandria, VA

(8) Simi Valley, CA

(7) Frisco, TX

(6) Roseville, CA

(5) Cambridge, MA

(4) Gilbert, AZ

(3) Cary, NC

(2) Sunnyvale, CA

(1) Naperville, IL

LOOK: This is where homes are selling the fastest right now Stacker compiled a list of the metros where houses are selling the fastest, according to data from Redfin. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine