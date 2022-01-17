Recently, we posted an article regarding how Berkshire County residents have been receiving the 'Gift' text scam. You can read that article by going here. Well, get ready for another text scam that's making its way throughout Berkshire County and the rest of Massachusetts. This scam is known as the Browsing History scam. Just like the Gift text scam both my wife and mother-and-law received the following text but luckily did not tap the link.

What Should Massachusetts Residents Do if They Receive the Browing History Text Message?

As with all suspicious texts that come to your phone, don't open the link. Furthermore, the website, 2-Spyware.com, has the following statement posted:

You should never click the link that is provided in the message, as you might end up on all sorts of malicious websites. The main purpose of the scam is to make people download and install potentially unwanted software, as well as malware.

In addition, the Federal Trade Commission offers similar advice. Here's some info that's posted on their website:

If you get a text message that you weren’t expecting and it asks you to give some personal information, don’t click on any links. Legitimate companies won’t ask for information about your account by text. If you think the message might be real, contact the company using a phone number or website you know is real. Not the information in the text message.

I know we have been publishing many articles on scams lately but it just goes to show the amount of crooked activity that's out there affecting Massachusetts residents. In addition, these malicious texts are reaching people's phones at a high frequency. It's our duty to keep people informed and alert so they know what to expect and how to act. Think before you tap a link.

