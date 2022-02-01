Have you ever wanted a home that you never needed to leave? Have you ever wanted to live near the beach? Have you ever wanted to live on the Cape? Well, for a whopping $12,000,000 you could own a beautiful estate in Massachusetts and have all of those wishes easily checked off of your list. Located on Cape Cod in the village of East Orleans, this home has it all. Sotheby's International Realty is the listing agent and we're talking about luxury personified.

Featured in this package are nine bedrooms. Yes, nine bedrooms. You could sleep in a different bedroom each night for a week and two days. In addition, there are nine bathrooms (same...a week and two nights) along with a half-bath. With nine bathrooms, you wouldn't have to worry about cleaning for a while, that's for sure. I would forget which one I'm in after a while.

There are Some Really Fun Features Included Inside and Outside this Massachusetts Home

There's a home gym, bowling alley, custom kitchens, greenhouse, guest house, multiple courts for tennis, basketball, and volleyball. Plus, there's a home theatre, a music room, an inground pool, a greenhouse, a guest house, and many more features. As I mentioned earlier, you'll never need to leave this house, it covers all your needs about 50 times over. To say this home is stunning would be an understatement.

I Have Certainly Talked About This Massachusetts Property Enough, Now it's Time to Let the Photos Do the Talking.

Beach Road Estate - 87 Beach Road Orleans, MA (10 Acres, Main Residence = 11,657 Square Feet)

