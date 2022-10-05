Residents throughout Massachusetts are built for winter and cold temperatures. It's part of our everyday lives during the winter and is part of the reason many of us enjoy living in New England. The beauty of the four seasons in Massachusetts is second to none and you can take that to the bank.

Have You Ever Experienced the Snowblower Wars?

Winter storms containing ice, sleet, and snow are just another day in paradise for a Massachusetts resident. As I have mentioned in previous articles, my neighborhood has snowblower wars during winter. When one neighbor comes out with his snowblower, we all join in. I find myself falling into the snowblower wars routine as well...lol

What is the Coldest Month in Massachusetts?

I recently published an article answering this question which you can check out by going here. In addition, I published an article over the summer answering the question regarding the hottest temperature on record in Massachusetts and when that occurred. Take a peek at that article by going here.

With those two articles already published, I thought it would be fun to find the answer to the following question

What's the Coldest it's Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?

After doing some research I found the answer to this question on the Climate of Massachusetts page on Wikipedia. According to the source, the record low temperature in Massachusetts is −40 °F or −40 °C on January 22, 1984, in Chester. I would not have wanted to be outdoors that day that's for sure.

What is the coldest temperature that you have experienced? Feel free to chat with us on our app (see below). We would love to hear about your frigid experiences in Massachusetts and throughout the world.

