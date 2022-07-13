What is the Hottest it’s Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?

Massachusetts summers are something special. Take Berkshire County, for example, people enjoy being part of our special nook in Western Massachusetts. Who can blame them? We offer it all including swimming, biking, hiking, boating, fishing, and more. We have beautiful lakes scattered throughout Berkshire County including Onota Lake in Pittsfield, Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield, Windsor Lake in North Adams, Lake Mansfield in Great Barrington, Lake Buel in Monterey/New Marlborough, Lake Ashmere in Hinsdale/Peru, Stockbridge Bowl in Stockbridge and Laurel Lake in Lee just to name a few.

Summers are Pleasant Throughout the Berkshires and Massachusetts

For the most part, Berkshire and Massachusetts summers aren't unbearable. Sure we tend to get some hot spells here and there and some heat waves blow through once in a while but we're Massachusetts residents which means we can handle it. If we can get through rough winters then summers are a breeze. Bring on the summer breeze.

If You Have Ever Wondered What the Hottest it's Ever Been in Massachusetts Like I Have, We Have an Answer for You

According to Boston Magazine, the hottest day on record in Massachusetts was on Aug. 2, 1975, when New Bedford and Chester, Massachusetts climbed all the way up to a steamy 107 degrees Fahrenheit. That's pretty hot and hopefully, we don't see that temperature anytime soon.

Don't miss out as there is still plenty of time to partake in summer fun throughout Massachusetts and the Berkshires. Before you know it, it will be back to school time and we'll be enjoying the beautiful fall foliage that Massachusetts and the Berkshires are known for.

