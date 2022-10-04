Here in Massachusetts, we can already feel the cold temperatures start to kick in and it's still early fall. Of course, October can be one of those tricky months, especially in Massachusetts. Sometimes you'll get 50 to 60-degree days and other times it can be 70-75 degrees. For this reason, I wait until later in the fall or early winter to put away my summer clothing for the season.

Temperatures During the Winter Months Tend to be More Stable in Massachusetts

While early fall can have us Massachusetts folks guessing what to wear from day to day, one thing that is usually consistent is that the winter months are cold in Massachusetts if not downright frigid. Thus, we need to bundle up. Sure, we have had some mild winters with warmer than usual temperatures but that tends to be a once-in-a-while thing. And if you remember in a previous post, it's been forecast that Massachusetts is going to be frigid this winter.

With Massachusetts and much of New England regularly experiencing frigid temperatures during the winter, I became curious and wanted to know the following...

What is the Coldest Month in Massachusetts?

I'm never really sure as I thought the coldest month in Massachusetts could be December, January, or February but according to Wikipedia's 'Climate of Massachusetts' page, the coldest month of the year in Massachusetts is January. The page notes that Massachusetts has an average high temperature of 36 °F or 2.2 °C, and an average low temperature of 22 °F or −5.6 °C. Of course, we all know it can get much colder here in the BayState but it's fun to know that January is top dog when it comes to the coldest month in Massachusetts. Bundle up.

