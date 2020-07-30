Massachusetts Couple Get Arrested For The Way They Were Walking Their Dog

It's almost like some people have forgotten how to behave outdoors after spending so much of their time at home. And we here in Mass, especially in the Berkshires love our four-legged friends.

Here's one for you though that takes the cake.

The Milford Daily News Reports That the cops in Hopkinton, Massachusetts got a call around 6:30 A.M. on Monday about a couple who was walking their dog, NAKED.

To clarify, the couple was naked. I guess technically the dog was naked too but the couple's nudity is what led to the cops getting involved.

When the cops tracked down the couple, 32-year-old Mariel Kinney and 30-year-old Kevin Pinto both took off running.

They also started attacking when the cops caught up with them . . . and they were both arrested for indecent exposure, assault and battery on a police officer, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

So the big question is why were they naked?

The cops say Mariel and Kevin wouldn't give them a straight answer. But the cops DID say their dog Lucy is a, quote, "very good dog."