‘Notice to Appear in Court’ Scam is Making the Rounds in Berkshire Inboxes

There's one thing many of us can agree on. There isn't a shortage of scammy messages making the rounds on Berkshire County residents' cell phones, in their email inboxes, and on social media accounts. In a time where it's extremely easy for con artists to get your personal information including financial information, more than ever we need to be vigilant when it comes to opening/clicking/tapping questionable messages. Think before you open.

I recently received an email that was a notice for me to appear in court. Checkout the image below:

As you can see the email includes a link that I did not click. According to a few internet sources, the link is malware. So, if you receive this email don't click the link in it and don't respond just ignore it. In addition, courts usually communicate through mail not email unless you opted into this type of communication. I could see where someone would accidentally take this email as legitimate especially if they are currently involved in a court case or jury duty and don't read the email carefully. If you do read the email carefully you can see that it comes off as very generic as there aren't really any specific details. Be careful, and always take caution. If you suspect the message is a scam, it probably is.

If you receive any scammy messages or phone calls and want to take action you can report it to the Federal Trade Commission by calling (877) 382-4357 or by going here.

In addition, another scam that is currently going around for the holidays is the gift card scam. If you haven't heard about that one you can get all of the details about it by going here.

