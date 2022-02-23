(Excited) Massachusetts Resident to Receive Pretty New COVID-19 Vaccine

Anyone in Massachusetts (and throughout the country for that matter) who has received his/her covid vaccinations is familiar with the three main options which are Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer. As many would agree those work pretty well and can keep one protected for a while.

What About People Who Are Immune Compromised?

I technically fall into the immune-compromised category. As a reminder, I received a kidney from a donor and the surgery was performed at Baystate Medical Center in Massachusetts back on Aug. 25, 2017. Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) runs in my family and prior to my transplant surgery, my kidney function was almost non-existent. I've had the transplanted kidney for over four years and despite me having a compromised immune system, I have been lucky and haven't contracted COVID-19 (knock on wood). Of course, I'm fully vaccinated and I received my booster back in late August of 2021.

There's a New Medication/Vaccine Available for Immune-Compromised Individuals

Approximately every eight weeks I check in with my nephrologist at 100 Wason Avenue in Springfield, Massachusetts to make sure my transplanted kidney is working the way it's supposed to. As usual, my most recent appointment went very well. While I was at the appointment, my doctor mentioned to me that there's a new vaccine available for immune-compromised patients like myself that can add an extra layer of protection against the COVID-19 disease.

The name of this vaccine/medication is EVUSHELD and the way it works is the individual receives two injections of the medication into his/her buttocks and the patient is protected from the exposure of COVID-19 for about six months. You can read more about EVUSHELD by going here. When asked by my doctor if I want the injection it didn't take me long to decide to go for it. I figure the vaccine is going to protect me that much more and it's free. I'm in the process of getting my EVUSHELD appointment scheduled at Baystate Medical Center. I'll let you know how the injection process goes. More to come.

